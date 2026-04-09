Hyderabad: Man arrested for abusive comment on Renu Desai​

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have arrested a man from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh for posting an offensive and abusive comment on actress Renu Desai’s reel on a social media platform.​

The Cybercrime Police of Cyberabad detected a case involving the posting of an offensive and abusive comment. During the course of investigation, the accused responsible for posting the objectionable content was identified and apprehended, an official said on Wednesday.​

The accused was identified as Chennaiah Runjala, a resident of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. During his free time, he frequently watched reels on YouTube. Recently, he watched a reel of actress Renu Desai and, after viewing it, posted an abusive and offensive comment from his YouTube account.​

Police explained that while the accused was present in Guntur, the Cybercrime Police apprehended him, informed him of the reasons for his arrest, and brought him to Cybercrime Police Station, Gachibowli. During verification, the accused produced his mobile phone through which he had posted the said comment.​

Authorities have advised social media users to maintain responsible online behaviour and avoid posting abusive, defamatory, or offensive comments. They cautioned that posting objectionable content on social media platforms can lead to legal action under relevant laws. Citizens are encouraged to use digital platforms responsibly and report any cyber offences to the nearest Cybercrime Police Station or through the 1930 Cyber Helpline.

Renu Desai, former wife of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, had earlier this month lodged a complaint with Cybercrime Police about those spewing abusive language or invading her private life online.​

In a video on Instagram last week, she spoke about the harassment she faced since her divorce from Pawan Kalyan in 2012. Renu Desai, also an activist, said that criticism intensified after she addressed a press conference in January on the issue of street dogs.​

She stated on April 5 that six individuals had been arrested for posting abusive comments about her on social media.​