‘I have no connection with CM Shivakumar’: K’taka BJP chief on cross-voting row

Mangaluru: The cross-voting row in Karnataka took a dramatic turn on Friday, with BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra visiting the pilgrimage centre of Dharmasthala and asserting that he has “no connection whatsoever” with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He also dismissed allegations that he had encouraged cross-voting in the recently concluded Legislative Council elections.

Speaking to reporters after offering special prayers at the Dharmasthala temple, Vijayendra said, “There are no business links between Vijayendra and CM Shivakumar. There is no closeness either. I have given the respect due to him as the KPCC President and as the Chief Minister of the state. I am repeatedly clarifying that there is no connection.”

Vijayendra said false propaganda had been spread against him following the cross-voting episode.

“I have prayed to God regarding the propaganda being carried out against me. I have prayed for the well-being of those indulging in this act,” he added.

“Standing in this sacred place, I want to clarify that after the cross-voting, rumours were spread about business dealings between CM Shivakumar and me and about our alleged closeness. Social media discussions even claimed that I had engineered the cross-voting. The media has also been discussing these allegations. I know that some of our own people are behind this campaign. I want to make it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then BJP National President Amit Shah entrusted me with the responsibility of serving as the BJP State President. Holding this position, I can never stoop to such a level,” he said.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the Council elections, Vijayendra said the Congress was deliberately spreading speculation about BJP MLAs to create suspicion among party workers and the public.

“I want to convey to our 63 MLAs that the Congress party is deliberately floating the names of our legislators in connection with cross-voting. A situation has been created where our MLAs are being viewed with suspicion by the people in their constituencies,” he said.

“Those who betrayed the party are being closely watched by our national leadership. The truth will come out one day. If I had done anything of that sort, it would also amount to betrayal. These allegations are far from the truth. This discussion should end today. In the coming days, I will tour the state. No matter how strong the Chief Minister is, despite his money and muscle power, the BJP will come to power in Karnataka. I will spend the next two years strengthening the party and the organisation,” he asserted.

Vijayendra said it did not matter whether the election was conducted through a secret ballot.

“At the Centre, we have our government, and they are also gathering information. Whoever has betrayed the party cannot be ignored. I have not yet seen the report on cross-voting submitted by the fact-finding committee headed by BJP MLC C.T. Ravi,” he said.

He further alleged that the party had received information that expelled BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar had been in touch with three BJP legislators.

“He may speak according to his whims and fancies, but the truth will come out,” Vijayendra remarked when asked about his allegations that Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is responsible for cross-voting. Somashekar had also stated that the internal differences between Vijayendra and the Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, were also responsible for cross-voting.

Vijayendra said the state was facing several pressing issues and that the BJP would focus on raising those concerns through protests and public campaigns.

“I am saying this with confidence, not arrogance. I have faith in the party organisation and lakhs of BJP workers. This Congress government, which is anti-poor and anti-people, will be uprooted from the state,” he said.

Explaining the purpose of his visit to Dharmasthala, Vijayendra said the BJP had fielded senior leader Lingaraj Patil, who had served the party for nearly four decades, and OBC Morcha President Raghu Kautilya from the Madivala community in the Council elections.

“Raghu Kautilya secured 29 votes, and Lingaraj Patil received 27 votes, and both emerged victorious. However, the cross-voting during the Council elections caused immense pain to BJP workers across the state and me. Since I was deeply shocked, I suggested that a BJP Legislative Party meeting be held in Dharmasthala and that MLAs take an oath regarding cross-voting,” he said.

“I am an emotional person, and I expressed what came to my mind. However, senior party leaders felt the matter should not be taken that far and advised that it be referred to the party high command, which would ultimately bring out the truth. Respecting their opinion, I came here as a devotee,” he added.

Referring to former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s criticism, Vijayendra recalled the political developments of 2019.

“In 2019, when the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was in power, 17 MLAs resigned and joined the BJP, reposing faith in the leadership of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. In the subsequent by-elections, 15 of them won. After Eshwarappa’s statement, several MLAs called me expressing their disappointment,” he said.

“Eshwarappa may have forgotten that during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as Chief Minister, more than 18 Hindu workers were killed. Hundreds and thousands of Hindu activists were booked in criminal cases, and attempts were made to intimidate them. Those MLAs joined hands with us during that period, enabling the BJP to come to power and provide good governance. Eshwarappa himself became the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister. Perhaps he has forgotten that,” Vijayendra remarked.

He also said that former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda had spoken to him only after the cross-voting controversy erupted.

“Sadananda Gowda called me one day after the cross-voting. Before that, he had not given the party any specific information regarding the issue,” he said.

Speaking about his recent engagements, Vijayendra said he had spent the last two to three days in New Delhi meeting senior national BJP leaders before travelling directly to Mangaluru and later visiting Dharmasthala.

“This morning, I offered special prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Manjunatha along with MLAs and senior party leaders,” he said.

“I prayed to God for relief from the drought-like situation prevailing in Karnataka. I prayed for good rains, prosperity for farmers, fair prices for their produce, and better days ahead for them,” he said.

“Along with that, I also prayed that whenever elections are held in Karnataka, a pro-people government under our leadership should come to power — a government that protects the interests of Hindus and ensures the all-round development of the state,” Vijayendra added.