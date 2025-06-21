IDY 2025: Spiritual energy, ancient heritage converge in Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj

New Delhi: The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and the world on Saturday. In Uttar Pradesh, the occasion was marked with grandeur and spiritual fervour at the state’s most revered religious sites, Ayodhya Dham, Prayagraj, and Kashi, where thousands gathered to practice yoga and embrace the holistic theme of ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health.’

In Ayodhya, for the first time, a yoga session was held in the courtyard of the Ram Mandir, adding a deeply spiritual dimension to the event.

Led by the Superintendent of Police, the session ran from 6 to 7 A.M. and included personnel from various security forces and police units. The presence of Ram Lalla amidst the calm discipline of yoga practice filled the sacred space with profound spiritual energy.

Another major event in Ayodhya took place at Ram ki Paidi, where hundreds of participants gathered along the riverfront for a mass yoga session. The program showcased India’s rich yogic heritage and highlighted how yoga continues to unite mind, body, and spirit in meaningful ways.

In Kashi, a grand celebration was held in the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex, where Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna participated as the chief guest.

Devotees and public representatives joined him in practising yoga in the temple’s courtyard, creating a symbolic confluence of spirituality and wellness in one of India’s oldest cities.

In Prayagraj, a large-scale yoga event unfolded at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. In the presence of Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, nearly 8,000 participants performed yoga in unison. The serene riverside location amplified the message of harmony between nature, health, and inner peace.

In Mathura, MP Hema Malini led the Yoga Day celebrations at Ganeshraya Stadium. She extended her greetings to the public and encouraged everyone to integrate yoga into their daily routines for a healthier life.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a yoga session at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Addressing the participants, he spoke about the timeless importance of yoga and its transformative impact on personal and societal well-being.

The day’s events across Uttar Pradesh not only honoured India’s ancient yogic tradition but also reaffirmed its relevance in the modern world, promoting a culture of mindfulness, health, and global harmony.