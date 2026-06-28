India-Us deepen AI, chip partnership

Washington: India and the United States are stepping up cooperation in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and critical minerals, with senior officials from both countries saying the strategic partnership is moving from policy frameworks to concrete projects and trusted technology supply chains.

Speaking at a high-level roundtable in Washington this week, hosted by the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, said the two countries have complementary strengths in emerging technologies.

“The opportunity before the United States and India extends from chips to neural networks. India’s mission-based approach across semiconductors, AI, and quantum technologies, combined with America’s innovation ecosystem, creates enormous potential for collaboration.

“Together, we can build trusted, resilient technology ecosystems while ensuring secure access to the critical infrastructure that powers these emerging technologies,” he said.

The roundtable brought together diplomats, policymakers and industry leaders working in semiconductors, AI, quantum technologies and critical minerals. The discussions focused on strengthening critical supply chains, accelerating AI innovation and building economic resilience.

S. Krishnan, Secretary in India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said India was rapidly emerging as a trusted partner in the global technology supply chain.

“India is positioning itself as a trusted and resilient partner in the global technology supply chain. Our electronics manufacturing ecosystem has expanded dramatically, semiconductor fabrication is now becoming a reality, and the next phase of our Semiconductor Mission will build on this momentum.

“Combined with India’s talent, digital public infrastructure, and AI capabilities, we have an opportunity to develop solutions not just for India, but for the world,” he said.

K. Nagaraj Naidu, Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the India-US relationship had evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership suited to emerging technologies.

“India and the United States have built a comprehensive strategic partnership fit for the 21st century. Through initiatives spanning AI, quantum technologies, critical minerals, advanced energy, and trusted supply chains, we are now moving from principles to projects.

“The private sector will play an indispensable role in transforming these frameworks into real-world outcomes,” he said.

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said that microchips and critical minerals would define the future of the global economy.

“The United States and India are uniquely positioned to build the trusted technology partnership of the 21st century. From semiconductors and AI to critical minerals and quantum technologies, the government can establish the enabling framework.

“But it is industry that will ultimately drive execution, innovation, and investment. USISPF is proud to convene this dialogue to help translate strategic vision into tangible partnerships,” he said.

USISPF organised the roundtable in partnership with the Embassy of India in Washington and the Silverado Policy Accelerator.

It also featured Bill Guidera, Deputy Under Secretary for Innovation and Engagement at the US Department of Commerce, and Christopher Saldana, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Critical Minerals, Materials, and Manufacturing at the US Department of Energy.

The organisers said closer collaboration between governments, industry and research institutions would be essential as India and the United States deepen cooperation in emerging technologies and resilient supply chains.