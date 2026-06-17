‘India-US strategic and economic ties getting stronger’

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India reflects India’s increasing importance for America as a strategic partner, and the bilateral relations between the world’s two largest democracies are firmly on an upward trajectory, according to an article.

The visit sent a strong signal that the US sees India as playing a central role in shaping the future balance of power in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Besides, the successful Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting hosted by New Delhi further underscored the growing strength of the four-nation alliance to shape a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, as per the article in the European Times.

The article highlights that a key outcome of Rubio’s visit was a renewed commitment to the Mission 500 initiative, which aims to double India–US bilateral trade in goods and services to $500 billion by 2030. India’s merchandise trade with the United States grew steadily between FY2021–22 and FY2025–26. India’s exports to the US rose from $76.17 billion in FY2021–22 to $87.32 billion in FY2025–26. Over the same period, imports from the US increased from $43.31 billion to $53.49 billion.

Ongoing negotiations for a broader bilateral trade pact are expected to boost trade, investment, and market access. For India, closer economic ties offer opportunities for investment, technology transfer, export growth, and integration into global value chains. Achieving the target will require continued reforms, improved ease of doing business, stronger supply chains, and collaboration in emerging sectors, the article observed.

It also highlights that one of the most significant outcomes of the visit was the signing of the India–US Framework for Securing the Supply of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths, a sector in which China is a dominant player. Critical minerals are essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy, semiconductors, advanced electronics and defence hardware.

The framework promotes cooperation across the value chain, covering mining, processing, recycling, and investment. Complementing this effort, the Quad countries launched the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on concentrated sources. For India, the partnership offers opportunities to strengthen domestic processing capabilities, attract investment, build technological expertise, enhance industrial competitiveness, and support the Make in India initiative.

The two countries also renewed the 10-year Major Defence Partnership Framework Agreement and signed an Underwater Domain Awareness Roadmap, underscoring deeper strategic cooperation. Enhanced collaboration on surveillance, intelligence sharing, and maritime monitoring will strengthen India’s security capabilities. The partnership increasingly supports India’s goal of indigenous defence manufacturing through co-development, co-production, and technology transfer, the article added.