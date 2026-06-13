Indian-origin tech leader Soma honoured in US Congress

Washington: Indian-born technology executive and entrepreneur Sivaramakrishnan “Soma” Somasegar, who helped shape Microsoft’s rise and later became a leading venture capitalist in the US Pacific Northwest, was honoured in the US House of Representatives this week for his contributions to technology, entrepreneurship and community service.

Speaking on the House floor, Congresswoman Suzan DelBene of Washington remembered Somasegar as “an incredible technologist, entrepreneur, leader, and friend in our community.”

Born and raised in southern India, Somasegar moved to the United States to study at Louisiana State University before joining Microsoft in 1989. He went on to play a key role in the development of Windows NT, one of the most significant products in the company’s history.

DelBene said Somasegar’s “remarkable management skills, dedication, and work ethic” helped him rise through Microsoft’s ranks, eventually serving as Senior Vice President until 2015.

“I had the joy of getting to know him during our time at Microsoft together,” she said. “His infectious smile and warm presence brought energy to every room he entered.”

After leaving Microsoft, Somasegar joined Madrona Venture Group as a managing director, where he worked closely with entrepreneurs and emerging companies across the technology sector.

DelBene said he “guided countless startups and helped strengthen our region’s innovation ecosystem.”

Somasegar was also active in community initiatives and sports. As a co-founder of the Seattle Orcas franchise, he helped bring professional cricket to the Pacific Northwest, expanding the sport’s profile in a region with a growing South Asian population.

The congresswoman also described him as “a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment,” supporting organisations that worked to expand opportunity and equity.

Much of her tribute focused on his family. DelBene said his wife, Akila, and their two daughters “were the center of his world.”

“He spoke of them often with great admiration, gratitude, and boundless pride,” she said.

“Everything he accomplished was grounded in love for them. To know Soma was to know how much they shaped him, supported him, and inspired him.”

DelBene called on fellow lawmakers to honour Somasegar’s legacy, saying his family, friends and colleagues would continue to cherish “his kindness and wisdom for years to come.”

Somasegar’s career mirrored the growing influence of Indian-origin professionals in the US technology industry. Over the past several decades, executives and engineers from India have played prominent roles in shaping Silicon Valley and the broader American innovation economy.

His journey from southern India to senior leadership at Microsoft, venture investing and professional cricket reflected the expanding footprint of the Indian diaspora in the United States and its growing role in technology, business and public life.