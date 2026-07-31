Iran condemns US strike on residential area

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned a US strike on a residential building on Qeshm Island in southern Iran that killed three civilians.

In a post on social media, Baghaei said that the overnight attack damaged several homes and killed taxi driver Qaisar Jafari, his wife Zahra, and their two-year-old son Sina.

“The criminal attack last night on the homes of the noblest Iranians in Qeshm, which resulted in the destruction of several houses and the martyrdom of a hardworking taxi driver, Qeysar Jafari, his wife Zahra Jafari, and their innocent two-year-old child, Sina, pains the heart of every conscientious human being,” he posted on X.

“These crimes, which evoke the terrorist actions of ISIS and are carried out under the guise of “peace through force” with the aim of punishing a nation for insisting on its rights, dignity, and independence, will never produce authority or credibility for the criminals,” he added.

Baghaei said that every explosion, attack, sanction, threat, and killing of children would strengthen the Iranian people’s determination and unity in defending their country and rights.

“With every explosion, with every crime, with every sanction, with every threat, with the killing of every child, you only make Iranians more determined and united in defending their homeland.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also condemned the reported strike, describing it as a continuation of previous attacks on civilian residential areas.

“The United States stains its hands with a new crime every day,” Ghalibaf said. “Americans have become accustomed to compensating for the blows they receive on the battlefield by shedding the blood of innocent people. They will pay the price.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday warned of a harsh and firm response to nations involved in the US attacks and crimes against Iran, local media reported.

In a statement released on Thursday, the IRGC’s Public Relations warned the US’ accomplices in West Asia and beyond to change their behaviour to avoid retaliation from Iran.