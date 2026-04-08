Iran’s 10-point proposal in negotiations with US

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on Wednesday that the two-week ceasefire with the United States does not signal an end to the war, pending negotiations over the details of its 10-point plan.

According to Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency, the 10 points are — US commitment to ensure no further acts of aggression; continued Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz; acceptance of Iran’s nuclear enrichment rights; lifting of all primary sanctions; lifting of all secondary sanctions; termination of all United Nations Security Council resolutions against Iran; termination of all International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors resolutions against Iran.

Additionally, the demands also include payment of damages to Iran for loss in the war; withdrawal of US combat forces from the region; cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, reports Xinhua, quoting Mehr News Agency.

The Council also released a statement confirming a two-week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

Key points of the statement mention that Iran has achieved a “great victory” and “forced” the United States to accept its 10-point plan, which includes controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz and the necessity of ending the war against all elements of the “axis of resistance.”

According to Iran, the United States has accepted Iran’s 10-point plan as the basis for negotiations.

The statement further mentioned that under the leadership of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, Iran will hold negotiations with the United States in Islamabad to finalise the details of the truce.

The negotiations, with “complete distrust of the American side”, will begin on Friday, April 10, in Islamabad, and Iran will allocate two weeks for these negotiations. This period can be extended by mutual agreement, the statement read.

Iran also demanded a binding UN Security Council resolution that would turn all agreements with the United States into binding international law.

It also said that the ceasefire does not mean an end to the war or pending negotiations over details of the 10-point plan.

The statement further called on the Iranians to trust and support the negotiation process with the United States, which is under the supervision of the supreme leader and the “highest levels of the system.”

Many Iranians took to the streets to celebrate the announcement of a two-week ceasefire, local media reported.

In Tehran, crowds gathered outside their homes with national flags to celebrate the ceasefire, according to reports from PressTV.