It makes no sense to bench player like Ronaldo when you need goals: Portugal coach Martinez after Congo draw

Houston: Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez defended his side’s performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Congo and explained the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo to the team, citing “the way he attracts defenders and uses space is valuable”.

Ronaldo, who became the oldest outfield player to ever start a World Cup match, played the full 90 minutes but was unable to make a decisive impact in front of goal as Portugal Congo’s Yoane Wissa cancelled out Joao Neves’ opener in a compelling Group K draw.

It was Ronaldo’s 23rd World Cup appearance, putting him fourth on the all-time list alongside Italian great Paolo Maldini.

“We were finding it difficult because they had a back six. And in a situation like that, you can use his qualities. It makes no sense to get a player like Cristiano out of a game where you need goals. The straight line is not the quickest way. The way he attracts defenders and uses space is valuable. When you need goals, you need a player like Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch,” Martinez said after the match.

Martinez accentuated the positives after his team was pegged back by Congo, saying, “That’s what happens at World Cups.”

After 52 years away from the World Cup finals, the Leopards of Congo DR have earned their first-ever point, secured by a super header on the stroke of half-time by the impressive Yoane Wissa. Portugal had struck early through Neves, another header, but were unable to build on their advantage in what was an always intriguing contest.

“We started the match very well. Scoring should have been a great moment, but it wasn’t. I think we lost a bit of our attacking depth, lost fluency in possession, and allowed them to regain their shape somewhat.

“The confidence they gained after the goal made the game very difficult, but that’s what happens at World Cups. I’m very satisfied with the team’s attitude. It wasn’t a problem of lacking commitment or heart; we kept trying until the very end. We can grow a lot from this match,” he said.