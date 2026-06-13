Kanimozhi seeks strict action in Salem sexual harassment case involving TVK supporter, ruling party says accused not a member

Chennai: DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi has called for a thorough investigation and stringent action against those involved in an alleged sexual exploitation case in Tamil Nadu’s Salem, following the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and threatening to release obscene videos.

In a post on X, Kanimozhi described reports that a TVK supporter had allegedly threatened more than 50 women and created obscene videos as “shocking”.

Referring to the Pollachi sexual assault case, she said the government should focus on conducting a proper investigation and ensuring punishment for the accused rather than attempting to protect those involved.

“We must ensure the safety of all affected women and make certain they receive the justice they deserve,” she said.

The remarks came after Salem city police arrested M. Manikandan, 40, a grocery shop owner from Chinna Puthur in Kondalampatti, late on Friday. He was booked on charges of sexually assaulting a woman, recording the act on his mobile phone and threatening to circulate the footage online.

The case came to light after an audio clip of the complainant went viral on social media platforms.

In the recording, the woman alleged that Manikandan, who is known as an open supporter of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), sexually assaulted her and later used the recorded video to intimidate and threaten her. She further alleged that while staying with him several months ago, she discovered multiple obscene videos of other women stored on his mobile phone. According to her, she managed to delete around 50 such videos from the device at that time.

Police sources said a complaint was received from the woman, following which a case was registered. Acting on the complaint and the contents of the viral audio clip, Salem city police arrested Manikandan and produced him before a court, which sent hm to judicial custody.

Investigators seized his mobile phone and reportedly found three obscene video clips on the device. Police are now examining the footage and attempting to identify the women seen in the videos as part of the ongoing probe.

Meanwhile, TVK Salem South District Secretary R.S. Manikandan issued a statement distancing the party from the accused. He said the arrested individual was neither a member of the party’s organisational structure nor held any official position in the TVK.

Police said further investigations are underway to determine whether more victims are involved and to establish the full extent of the allegations.