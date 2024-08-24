Karkala Police Arrest Two in Sexual Harassment Case

Karkala: On August 23, the Karkala police arrested the accused in a case of sexual harassment against a young woman. The victim, a resident of Kukunduru Gram Panchayat, was allegedly abducted by the accused, given drugs, and subjected to sexual harassment. The woman is currently hospitalized due to severe health complications.

The police have arrested Altaf, a resident of Joduraste, Karkala, and Xavier Richard Quadras in connection with the case and are conducting an investigation. The incident has sparked outrage, with Hindu organization activists gathering outside the hospital, prompting the police to increase security measures.

Sunil K.R., the state convener of Bajrang Dal, has condemned the incident and demanded the arrest of all accused individuals by Saturday, warning of a protest outside the police station if the demand is not met.

A case has been registered at the Karkala Police Station, and the police are actively investigating the matter.