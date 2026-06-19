Karnataka BJP forms three-member panel to probe cross-voting by party MLAs in Council polls

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday constituted a three-member committee to investigate the development of cross-voting by BJP legislators during the Legislative Council elections held on June 18.

It can be recalled that all five Congress candidates in the fray for the Karnataka Legislative Council emerged victorious, the BJP secured two seats, but its NDA partner, the JD(S), lost as per the much-awaited results announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made by BJP State President, B.Y. Vijayendra, who said the committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive enquiry into the alleged cross-voting and submitting its report by June 25.

The panel comprises former BJP National General Secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi, State Vice-President and former minister N. Mahesh, and MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi.

“During the Legislative Council elections held on June 18, reports emerged that some BJP MLAs have indulged in cross-voting. In this background, the committee has been directed to ascertain the facts, verify the authenticity of the allegations and submit a detailed report by June 25,” Vijayendra said.

The BJP leadership has taken the issue seriously following reports that cross-voting by legislators from the BJP-JD(S) alliance may have contributed to the victory of all five Congress candidates in the election to seven Legislative Council seats, he stated.

Responding to speculation over the names of MLAs allegedly involved in cross-voting, Vijayendra dismissed the reports and accused the Congress of attempting to create divisions within the BJP.

“Names such as Bhyrati Basavaraj, Chandu Lamani and Krishna Nayak are being floated in public. These are attempts by the Congress party to create a rift within the BJP. We are not concerned about such propaganda,” he said.

Vijayendra reiterated that the party would rely on the findings of the committee rather than speculation.

“A team comprising senior leader C.T. Ravi, former minister N. Mahesh and MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi has already been formed to probe the matter. The truth will come out within the next three to four days,” he added.

The BJP has maintained that any party legislator found guilty of cross-voting or violating the party’s directions during the Council elections would face appropriate disciplinary action following the submission of the committee’s report.

Vijayendra, earlier on Friday said the party has taken the issue of cross-voting by some BJP MLAs in the Legislative Council elections seriously and warned that those responsible would face disciplinary action. He also sought a meeting with the party’s National President Nitin Nabin over the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said he had sought an appointment with the BJP national president to discuss the developments surrounding the June 18 Legislative Council elections and the prevailing political situation in Karnataka.

Vijayendra claimed that cross-voting had occurred in both alliance parties, alleging that six to seven votes from JD(S) legislators and four to five votes from BJP legislators had not gone in favour of the alliance candidate.

“We have certain information regarding who might have played games during the election. I have requested an appointment with the national president and will brief him on the cross-voting issue and the current political situation in the state. Those who have betrayed the party will be dealt with seriously,” he said.

Vijayendra asserted that BJP legislators who won elections on the party symbol and later indulged in cross-voting would not be spared. While declining to reveal specific details, he said the party possessed information about those involved and would take the matter to its logical conclusion.

“We are a national party and there is a limit to everything. Party workers are pained by these developments. If BJP MLAs have indulged in such acts, the party will certainly draw a line and take action,” he said.