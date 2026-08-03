Karnataka Cabinet expansion: High-level meeting in Delhi today

Bengaluru: The much-awaited expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet is expected to gather pace on Monday, with the final list of ministers likely to be approved at a high-level meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara have kept their schedules free for the day as the Congress leadership is expected to take a final call on the composition of the expanded ministry. Aspirants for Cabinet berths are anxiously awaiting the outcome, with political activity intensifying both in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Insiders said senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are expected to participate in the meeting along with Kharge to finalise the list of new ministers.

The final list is likely to be cleared by noon and sent immediately to the Karnataka Governor for approval, paving the way for the swearing-in ceremony later in the day.

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony have already begun. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said instructions have been issued to Lok Bhavan officials to make necessary arrangements for the swearing-in function. The Governor is also said to have kept his evening schedule free in anticipation of the Cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, Nanjavadhoota Swamiji on Monday has urged the Congress high command to ensure adequate representation for the Vokkaliga community in the Cabinet. Speaking to reporters, he demanded that six to seven Cabinet berths be allotted to members of the community. It can be noted that Chief Minister Shivakumar hails from Vokkaliga community.

“The Vokkaliga community has consistently stood behind D.K. Shivakumar. Karnataka’s political history shows that governments have been formed with the support of the community. Traditionally, the community has been given six to seven Cabinet posts, and the same representation should continue this time as well. Along with senior leaders, a woman from the community should also be inducted into the Cabinet,” the seer said.

The Cabinet expansion is expected to fill several vacant ministerial positions and strike a balance among regional, caste and political considerations within the ruling Congress. All eyes are now on the outcome of the Delhi meeting, which is expected to determine the final shape of the Karnataka ministry.

Insiders said the cabinet expansion has entered its final stage, though the list of ministers has not yet received the formal approval of the party leadership. Senior Congress leaders reportedly held discussions with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on the proposed expansion, but the list is yet to be formally cleared.

According to party sources, Chief Minister Shivakumar has prepared a tentative list of 20 legislators for induction into the ministry. The list has been submitted to the Congress high command, which is expected to take the final call after one more round of discussions.

Congress General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are expected to arrive in Bengaluru by Monday with the high command-approved list. Their visit is likely to pave the way for the official announcement of the new ministers and the schedule for the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in is expected to be held on Monday evening at the Glass House in the Lok Bhavan. While the government is yet to officially announce the timing, preparations for the ceremony are reportedly underway following oral directions from the Chief Minister.

The expansion assumes significance as it comes exactly two months after Shivakumar assumed office as Chief Minister. His 14-member Council of Ministers was sworn in on June 3, leaving 20 ministerial berths vacant. The expansion, which had been delayed on multiple occasions due to consultations within the party and the need for approval from the Congress high command, now appears to be nearing completion.



