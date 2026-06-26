Karnataka govt approves full reopening of jungle safaris at Bandipur, Nagarahole Tiger Reserves

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday decided to fully reopen jungle safari (park excursion) operations at the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, based on the scientifically assessed carrying capacity recommended by a Technical Committee comprising experts and government officials, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

According to the government, the Technical Committee evaluated the ecological carrying capacity of both tiger reserves and submitted its recommendations on regulating safari operations. The state government has accepted the committee’s report and directed the Forest Department to resume jungle safari operations in accordance with the prescribed guidelines to ensure sustainable tourism.

The government stated that safari operations will be conducted in a regulated manner, strictly adhering to the committee’s recommendations, with the objective of balancing tourism with wildlife conservation.

Highlighting Karnataka’s eco-tourism potential, it said the state has consistently followed a sustainable tourism model that promotes environmental conservation while generating employment and livelihood opportunities for local communities and strengthening the local economy.

The government reiterated its commitment to an eco-tourism model that safeguards ecological integrity and ensures that tourism contributes positively to wildlife conservation, local livelihoods and an enhanced visitor experience.

The decision is expected to benefit tourists, local communities dependent on eco-tourism, and the overall tourism sector while ensuring that wildlife habitats remain protected through scientifically regulated visitor management.

Safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, which were suspended for more than 100 days following rising tiger attacks, had resumed recently in the form of limited safaris in the tiger habitat. The government had banned the safari on November 7, 2025, following a series of deadly tiger attacks, and formed a technical committee to assess the situation.

Caught on a cleft stick between lives and livelihood, and under pressure from the ecotourism lobby, Karnataka had restarted jungle safaris in the Bandipur-Nagarahole range in a phased manner. The ban was clamped on the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar belt to calm panic among locals. Trapping and relocating 25 tigers and cubs, and strict restrictions, helped bring down animal attacks to zero.

The reports claimed that nearly 8,000 jobs in the region depend on ecotourism. The prolonged disruption has severely affected incomes, triggering protests from stakeholders. Industry representatives estimated losses of around Rs 400 crore during the year-end holiday season. Tourist bookings have dropped, with many visitors opting for destinations such as Masinagudi in Tamil Nadu and Wayanad in Kerala instead.