Karnataka govt to support training of priests in 34,000 rural temples: CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state government is ready to extend all necessary support for training priests serving in rural temples and urged priest associations and mutts to take the lead in improving their skills and preserving temple traditions.

Addressing a state-level convention of priests, agamikas and employees of Muzrai temples here, the Chief Minister called for a structured training programme for those performing rituals in village temples across the state.

He urged priest associations and mutts to jointly deliberate on the initiative and impart proper religious practices and traditions to priests serving in nearly 34,000 rural temples.

“I request the priests’ associations and mutts to come together and discuss this. There are nearly 34,000 temples in villages where priests perform daily rituals. You should impart proper religious traditions and practices to them. Organise a three-month training programme for these priests, and the government will provide all the necessary support required for it,” Shivakumar said.

Questioning whether knowledge should remain confined to a few individuals, the Chief Minister encouraged experienced priests to share their expertise with others.

“Knowledge is not the private property of any individual or family. You can share your knowledge with others. By doing so, you will strengthen the traditions and values associated with temple worship,” he said.

Shivakumar also highlighted his own contribution to temple development, stating that nearly 300 temples had either been constructed or renovated in his Assembly constituency.

“In my constituency alone, we have built or renovated around 300 temples. Those who pray with devotion attain peace of mind. During former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa’s tenure, the Aradhana scheme was introduced to promote the development of small temples. That initiative played an important role in supporting places of worship,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government remains committed to preserving temple traditions while extending institutional support to priests and religious institutions across Karnataka.

Shivakumar appealed to temple priests to support the Congress government, saying it had fulfilled its promises and implemented welfare measures unmatched by previous administrations.

“Our government has done what it promised. Just as you protect your homes and temples, protect your government,” he said, urging priests to convey the government’s achievements to devotees and help bring it back to power.

The Chief Minister asserted that religion could not be monopolised by any political party and questioned claims that only certain groups were protectors of Hinduism. “Are Ramalinga Reddy, Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and I not Hindus?” he asked.

He announced that CCTV cameras would be installed near hundis and at counting centres in major temples to ensure transparency in handling temple offerings.

Responding to a demand that Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy be given the Muzrai portfolio, Shivakumar said he was open to discussing the proposal.

Highlighting the government’s welfare initiatives, he said the Congress had fulfilled all five guarantee promises, including Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti and Anna Bhagya, besides providing free electricity to farmers. He also said the government was working to create employment opportunities through a private employment exchange system.

Shivakumar also took a swipe at the BJP over its claims of being the protector of Hinduism, saying no political party had a monopoly over religion.

“Some parties behave as if they have taken religion on contract. They claim that God and religion belong only to them. Are Ramalinga Reddy, Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and I not Hindus?” he asked.

He further questioned whether those claiming to defend religion had improved the lives of temple priests and devotees. Referring to the Ram Mandir, Shivakumar said people across the country had contributed bricks and donations for its construction but questioned what had happened to those contributions.

“Everyone donated bricks and money for the Ram Temple. What happened to all that? Has its sanctity not been questioned now?” he said.

He added that the state government was introducing CCTV cameras near hundis and at places where temple offerings are counted in major temples to ensure transparency and prevent allegations regarding the handling of temple funds.



