Karnataka launches ‘Operation RISE’ and ‘Beda Bro’ campaign to intensify anti-drug drive

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday announced the launch of two major anti-drug initiatives—’Operation RISE’ and the ‘Beda Bro’ campaign—as part of its intensified drive against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, reaffirming its commitment to making the state drug-free through a combination of strict enforcement, public awareness and rehabilitation.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the government said Karnataka has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics and described the fight against drugs as a “war” that would continue until the menace is eradicated from the state.

The government noted that urban areas continue to remain the most vulnerable to drug abuse owing to their large student population, working youth, nightlife economy, foreign resident clusters and digital networks. Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly detected cases involving synthetic drugs, courier-based supply chains and the involvement of foreign nationals.

According to the statement, the drug problem in Karnataka is driven by both demand and supply factors. While demand is fuelled by peer pressure, stress, recreation and experimentation among young people, the supply network is sustained by organised crime groups, interstate trafficking routes, international networks and digital platforms.

Recognising the need for a comprehensive response, the government said it had strengthened the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) to tackle the growing narcotics threat through prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation.

As part of the latest initiative, the State Police will launch ‘Operation RISE’, a coordinated enforcement programme, alongside the ‘Beda Bro’ campaign, a youth-focused public awareness initiative designed to discourage substance abuse through education and community participation.

The government said the campaign uses simple, relatable and youth-friendly messaging to educate young people about the physical, mental, social and legal consequences of drug abuse while encouraging informed decision-making and resistance to peer pressure.

The initiative will also promote healthy lifestyles by motivating young people to participate in sports, education and skill development activities. Awareness programmes, workshops, social media campaigns and interactive outreach events will be organised across the state to disseminate information on the dangers of narcotic substances.

As part of the observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Karnataka Police will also destroy 4,276.405 kg of seized narcotic substances valued at approximately Rs 97.90 crore after obtaining the necessary permissions from the courts.

The government also released data highlighting its enforcement efforts. During 2025, narcotics worth Rs 216.93 crore were seized, while drugs valued at Rs 184.72 crore were seized between January 1 and May 31, 2026.

A total of 9,064 accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, while 6,651 persons have been booked so far in 2026.

Police apprehended 2,611 drug peddlers in 2025 and 1,406 peddlers during the first five months of 2026. The number of drug consumers booked stood at 6,455 in 2025 and 5,090 in 2026. Authorities also arrested 41 drug manufacturers in 2025 and 17 manufacturers so far in 2026.

Reiterating its commitment, the government said it would continue to adopt a whole-of-government approach involving law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, civil society organisations and communities to combat drug abuse.

“The Government of Karnataka firmly resolves to address this menace head-on and will work relentlessly towards the complete eradication of drugs from our society,” the statement said.



