Karnataka Minister urges Railways Ministry to set up coach depot in Vijayapura

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Vijayapura District In-charge M.B. Patil has urged the Union Railway Ministry to establish a coach depot in Vijayapura and develop an additional entry and exit gate at the city’s railway station to strengthen infrastructure in the northern part of the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Patil said he has discussed the proposal with Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna and has also written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking early approval for the projects.

Patil said the establishment of a coach depot in Vijayapura would significantly improve railway maintenance infrastructure and enhance rail connectivity for the district and the wider North Karnataka region.

“I have written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and also to Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna regarding these proposals. Earlier, the goods shed located within the Vijayapura railway station premises was shifted to Aliyabad. As a result, there is now sufficient land available to establish a coach depot,” he said.

He added that the proposed depot could be developed into a railway maintenance hub, enabling more efficient servicing of trains while supporting the expansion of rail operations in the region.

Patil also requested the Railway Ministry to construct an additional arrival and departure gate at the Vijayapura railway station to improve passenger convenience.

He pointed out that Vijayapura is an important historical city and a major tourist destination that attracts lakhs of visitors throughout the year. The station witnesses heavy passenger traffic, particularly during weekends, festivals and public holidays, making it necessary to improve access to the railway station.

“Considering the increasing passenger footfall, an additional entry and exit gate is essential to ensure smoother movement of passengers and better crowd management,” Patil said in his letter.

The minister said he had discussed both proposals with Union Minister of State V. Somanna during a Railway Department programme held earlier this week and received a positive response from the Union minister.

Expressing confidence that the Railway Ministry would consider the requests favourably, Patil said the proposed infrastructure projects would also support the smooth operation and maintenance of the Bengaluru-Vijayapura Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to commence services in the coming months.

According to Patil, the establishment of a coach depot and improved station infrastructure would not only strengthen railway services in Vijayapura but also contribute to the overall development of North Karnataka by enhancing connectivity, operational efficiency and passenger amenities.