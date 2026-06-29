Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2026 to Be Held in Mangaluru from July 1–4

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada District Table Tennis Association (DKDTTA), under the aegis of the Karnataka Table Tennis Association (KTTA), will organise the Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2026 from July 1 to 4 at the Mangalore Table Tennis Academy, Maladi Court Road, Bangarakuloor, Padukodi, Mangaluru.

The prestigious four-day tournament will attract 800 to 1,000 table tennis players from across Karnataka. Organizers will also welcome international players representing India on the World Junior Circuit, as well as several nationally ranked players and National Championship medallists, making it one of the most competitive state-level tournaments in the country.

The previous edition of the State Ranking Tournament, held in Dakshina Kannada, was a resounding success, with over 800 entries from across the state. Building on that achievement, the organisers aim to host this year’s tournament on an even grander scale and set new benchmarks in tournament organisation at both the district and state levels.

The estimated budget for the tournament is between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh.

The organisers have invited everyone to be a part of the tournament’s success by supporting and promoting one of Karnataka’s premier table tennis championships.



