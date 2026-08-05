Karnataka to submit Mekedatu DPR by Aug 15, TN can’t stop project: Minister Reddy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday asserted that Tamil Nadu has no authority to prevent Karnataka from constructing the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir, saying that the project requires approval only from the Central government.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Reddy said the Karnataka government would submit the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project to the Centre by August 15 after incorporating the clarifications sought by the Union government.

“Tamil Nadu does not have any power to stop Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir. The authority that has to grant us permission is the Central government. We will submit the DPR by August 15, and the Centre will give us permission,” he added.

The Minister also claimed that the Supreme Court had dismissed the legal challenges filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the project, clearing the way for Karnataka to proceed.

“The Supreme Court has quashed the petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government. We will go ahead with the Mekedatu project,” he said.

Reddy added that the issue would also be discussed during the upcoming Assembly session, which is scheduled to commence in Bengaluru on August 13.

“We will discuss with the Chief Minister on the future course of action regarding the Mekedatu project. Whenever issues relating to land, language and water arise, leaders across party lines have always stood united in safeguarding Karnataka’s interests,” he said.

Referring to the recent all-party meeting convened by the state government, Reddy said former Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and representatives of all political parties had extended their support to the Karnataka government’s stand on the project.

He added that Karnataka has already taken a policy decision to construct the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and had sought approval from the Centre.

According to Minister Reddy, the Union government had returned the DPR seeking certain clarifications, which are now being addressed before resubmission.

“The Central government asked us to submit the Detailed Project Report and later sought certain clarifications. We will submit the revised DPR after incorporating those clarifications,” he said.

Reddy also recalled the legal proceedings initiated by Tamil Nadu, claiming that the neighbouring state had failed to secure any relief from the Supreme Court.

“The Tamil Nadu government had earlier filed a miscellaneous case regarding the Mekedatu project, which was dismissed by the Supreme Court. Later, it filed an Interlocutory Application, and that too was dismissed in 2026. In both attempts, Tamil Nadu could not obtain any favourable order,” he said.

The Minister also cited a recent statement made in Parliament by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, who, according to Reddy, clarified that the consent of neighbouring states is not required for the Mekedatu project.

“During the Lok Sabha session, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti (V. Somanna) clearly stated that there is no requirement to obtain consent from neighbouring states for the Mekedatu project. However, the Tamil Nadu government continues to oppose the project for political reasons. Earlier, too, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution seeking to stop the Mekedatu project,” Reddy alleged.

The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project has remained a contentious issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with the latter consistently opposing the proposal, citing concerns over the sharing of Cauvery river waters, while Karnataka maintains that the project is intended to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and generate hydroelectric power without violating the existing water-sharing arrangements.