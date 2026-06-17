Kolkata Police to induct 6 trained dogs to boost tracking, anti-explosive capabilities

Kolkata: Kolkata Police are set to strengthen their dog squad by inducting two tracker dogs and four explosives-detection dogs, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a senior Kolkata Police officer, these dogs are currently undergoing training amid the scorching heat at a Border Security Force (BSF) Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, the police have also sent four more puppies to the same academy to train them as ‘explosives-detection’ dogs. They are set to arrive in Kolkata by July and join the existing dog squad.

At present, the Kolkata Police dog squad has only two tracker dogs, which officials believe is not enough. To address the gap, two puppies have been sent for specialised training as tracker dogs at the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, while four others are being trained in explosives detection.

In total, six puppies — four Labradors and two Cocker Spaniels — are undergoing rigorous training at the BSF facility in Tekanpur, including exposure to extreme temperatures of around 46 degrees Celsius to build endurance. The training may last till July.

According to the police, most of the dogs currently in the Kolkata Police’s ‘dog squad’ are trained to detect explosives. These dogs are primarily deployed to sanitise the area before VIP movements.

Officials highlighted that tracker dogs play a crucial role in crime investigation by following scent trails left by suspects at crime scenes. They can also help identify escape routes and locate suspects based on scent evidence. Apart from this, if any suspicious object is found, the police bring sniffer dogs.

However, in the investigation of major crimes like murder or robbery, the role of ‘tracker dogs’ is also important. If the murderers or criminals leave any of their belongings at the scene, dogs sniff them out, and police act accordingly.