Kolkata police to install advanced CCTV cameras for central lock-up surveillance

Kolkata: In a move to strengthen security and monitor detainees, the Kolkata Police is planning to install 59 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras at the Central Lock-up in Lalbazar, the city police headquarters, at an estimated cost of around Rs 35 lakh, officials said on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, the surveillance upgrade will include 54 dome cameras and 5 bullet cameras, which will be strategically placed inside lock-up rooms and along corridors to ensure comprehensive coverage of the facility.

The Central Lock-up, which is under police surveillance, houses arrested persons brought in by various police units, including the Intelligence Department and the Enforcement Branch.

While the facility is already under police watch and equipped with CCTV in common areas, officials said additional monitoring has become necessary, particularly at night, when visibility is low and close observation of detainees is more challenging. These cameras will be pointed at the rooms where detainees are kept, apart from the corridors.

Police teams have already inspected the lock-up premises and mapped locations where cameras can provide maximum coverage. The new surveillance system will be equipped with infrared technology, enabling recording even in complete darkness. Officials said dome cameras will have a range of up to 50 metres, while bullet cameras will cover up to 60 metres.

Each camera will also feature audio-recording capability, allowing conversations and other sounds within range to be captured. Even in pitch darkness, the infrared camera will take black-and-white pictures. The police have earmarked about Rs 8 lakh for procuring the cameras, while the remaining funds will be spent on monitors, cabling and related infrastructure.

Officials said the enhanced surveillance system will help detect incidents such as altercations between detainees, attempts to escape, or other unlawful activities inside the lock-up. Any such movement or conversation, including those occurring during the night, can be recorded and monitored in real time by police personnel.