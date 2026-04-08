Konkani Reading Club Hosts Special Session in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Konkani Reading Club, a dedicated forum for Konkani language enthusiasts, recently held a special session at the Sujir C. V. Nayak Hall, marking a significant event in its year-long operation. Every Wednesday, the club provides a platform for individuals passionate about the Konkani language to engage with and recite Konkani literature.

This week’s special session, organized under the auspices of the G.S.B. Seva Sangha, featured a series of competitions designed to foster creativity and engagement among its members. Participants showcased their literary talents through a Konkani storywriting competition and an on-site storytelling competition where they described places of interest.

Dr. Kasturi Mohan Pai, president of the G.S.B. Seva Sangha, generously sponsored attractive prizes in honor of his 75th birthday, adding further incentive and excitement to the event.

The program commenced with a warm welcome from Kumble Narasimha Prabhu, followed by M. R. Kamath’s skillful conduct of the proceedings. Shambhavi Prabhu delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the session.

The winners of the Konkani written story competition were Vidya Pai (first place), Suchitra Shenoy (second place), and Venkatesh Baliga (third place). In the on-site storytelling competition, Radhika Pai and Dr. Ramesh Pai were awarded prizes for their compelling descriptions of places of interest. Usha Mohan Pai had the honor of distributing the prizes to the deserving recipients.

The event was well-attended, with notable figures such as B. R. Shenoy, K. C. Prabhu, M. S. Prabhu, Govindaraya Prabhu, Geetha C. Kini, Meenakshi Pai, Prabha Bhat, Suvarni Padiyar, Mohandas Pai, Srilatha Kamath, and Ashoka Nayak among those present.

The Konkani Reading Club extends an open invitation to anyone interested in reciting Konkani literature to join their weekly sessions. Interested individuals can contact the club at phone number 8095270777 for further information. The club remains committed to promoting and preserving the rich literary heritage of the Konkani language.