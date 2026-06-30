K’taka BJP blames Congress’ appeasement politics for Haveri Kara Hunnime violence

Bengaluru: Referring to the violence that broke out during the Kara Hunnime (Full Moon Day) festival celebrations in Haveri district over the bursting of firecrackers near a mosque, the Karnataka BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging that its “appeasement politics” had emboldened communal elements and created an atmosphere in which Hindus feared celebrating their traditional festivals.

A quarrel that started over the bursting of crackers during a bull procession organised as part of Kara Hunnime on Monday escalated and led to a group clash, resulting in injuries to six people at Naregal village of Hangal taluk in Haveri district.

In a statement, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka questioned why Hindu festivals had repeatedly come under attack since the Congress assumed power in Karnataka.

“Ever since the Congress government came to power, people in Karnataka have been asking why Hindu festivals and traditions are repeatedly being targeted. The incident that took place in Haveri is proof that communal miscreants have become more emboldened under this government,” he alleged.

Referring to the clash at Naregal village in Hangal taluk of Haveri district during the traditional Kara Hunnime celebrations, Ashoka described the incident as “highly condemnable” and alleged that farmers participating in the customary bull-running event were attacked.

He alleged that miscreants attacked the farmers after firecrackers were burst as part of the traditional celebrations, resulting in two persons suffering severed hands and eight people sustaining injuries, three of them seriously.

“The attack on innocent farmers celebrating Karnataka’s agricultural tradition reflects the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the encouragement being given to communal elements,” he claimed.

Targeting Home Minister Priyank Kharge, the BJP leader alleged that the Congress government’s “appeasement and minority-centric politics” had reached dangerous levels.

Ashoka further alleged that under the present government, Hindus were unable to celebrate festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja without fear, and claimed that even religious slogans and devotional programmes were being viewed with suspicion.

The Leader of Opposition demanded immediate and stringent action against those responsible for the violence and urged the government to arrest all those involved in the Naregal incident without delay.

He also demanded that the state government bear the medical expenses of the injured farmers and ensure that strict legal action is taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Holding the Congress government responsible for the violence, Ashoka alleged that its “appeasement, inaction and vote-bank politics” had contributed to the incident.

He urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice and that a strong message is sent against those indulging in communal violence.