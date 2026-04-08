K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar seeks Himanta Biswa Sarma’s apology over remarks against Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday strongly condemned the remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against AICC President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, calling them disrespectful and unacceptable.

In a statement, Shivakumar said that Kharge is a senior statesman who has dedicated several decades to public life and continues to hold a position of great responsibility as President of the Indian National Congress.

He noted that the office of the Congress President carries a rich legacy, recalling that it was once held by Mahatma Gandhi. “Such language directed at a leader of his stature is completely unacceptable and lowers the dignity of political discourse in our country,” Shivakumar said.

Demanding accountability, Shivakumar urged CM Sarma to issue an immediate and unconditional apology for his remarks.

The statement comes amid escalating political tensions, with leaders across parties reacting strongly regarding the development.

Chief Minister Sarma had made the controversial statements while addressing reporters in Assam’s Jorhat. The chief minister had launched a scathing attack on Kharge, questioning his statements and using strong language.

“Kharge is ageing and is speaking like a ‘pagal’ (madman). You insult the people first and then say you will ask the External Affairs Minister for verification?” Chief Minister Sarma said.

He also made remarks such as “Who is Kharge?” and questioned the Congress leadership over recent allegations involving party spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Chief Minister Sarma warned that “Assam Police will find Khera from paatal (hell)” over the claims made against his wife possessing three passports, indicating possible legal action.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the controversy could extend to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that documents cited by Khera might have been provided by him.

“I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times,” CM Sarma said.

It can also be noted that during an election rally in Assam’s Sribhumi district on Monday, Kharge, citing the Quran, said if a poisonous snake is passing in front of someone, even if he is offering namaz, then he should leave the namaz and kill that poisonous snake.

“I would say that breaking the namaz does not matter. The RSS and the BJP are that poisonous snake,” Kharge had said.



