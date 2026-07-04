Kumaraswamy calls Karnataka SIR ‘meaningless’, demands scrapping of process

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Saturday criticised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, alleging that the electoral exercise lacks credibility and demanding that the entire process be scrapped.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said the current voter revision exercise in the state “has no meaning” and claimed there were serious lapses in the manner it was being carried out.

He noted that the state election authorities had already informed them that the matter had been referred to the central election authorities and that further action would be taken based on the directions received from them.

“Our demand is that the entire process carried out so far should be completely cancelled,” Kumaraswamy said.

The Union Minister also announced that he would travel to Delhi on Monday to meet the Election Commission.

“I will place before the Election Commission all the details of what has taken place here and urge them to halt the ongoing process and ensure that a transparent voter revision exercise is conducted,” he said.

Kumaraswamy criticised the Karnataka government, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad and the State Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged irregularities in the SIR process, questioning their silence on the issue.

“The state government has not reacted in any manner. I do not know where the Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has disappeared. Those who make comments every day, what do they have to say about this issue? The Home Minister (Priyank Kharge), who issues statements on everything on a daily basis, what is his response to this?” the Union Minister asked.

Kumaraswamy said that political leaders who regularly lecture others about following rules and regulations should explain the developments taking place in the state.

“They (congress) speak about enforcing rules and maintaining order. On one hand, they are carrying out footpath clearance drives, but what about the SIR process that is being conducted on roadsides and in public places?” the Union Minister asked.

Kumaraswamy also said that if the state government had any respect or sense of responsibility, it should clarify why government officials had participated in such activities and what directions had been given to the Election Commission.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy urged the Karnataka government to provide alternative arrangements for roadside vendors before carrying out eviction drives, saying the livelihoods of lakhs of families must be protected alongside compliance with court orders.

Reacting to the ongoing footpath clearance drives in Bengaluru, the Union Minister said that while everyone respects and accepts the directions of the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government must also consider the impact on street vendors.

“We all accept the Supreme Court’s orders. But lakhs of families depend on roadside vending for their daily livelihood. They survive by carrying out business on the streets every day,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said that if vendors are being evicted in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions, the Karnataka government has a responsibility to address what happens to their livelihoods.

“Fine, remove them in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders. Protecting people’s lives is our duty. But what are you doing about the lives of these vendors? What alternative arrangements have you made for them? Where will you relocate so many people?” he asked.

He said the Karnataka government often speaks about enforcing the law but has failed to discuss rehabilitation for those whose livelihoods are affected.

“The state government talks about the law, but it must also think about the lives of those earning their livelihood. It should provide an alternative arrangement for them. There has been no discussion on this so far,” Kumaraswamy added.

Questioning the sudden eviction of vendors, the Union Minister said they (roadside vendors) could not simply be asked to vacate without being provided an alternative.

“You cannot suddenly evict them (roadside vendors) and leave them wondering where they should go. My demand is that the state government must first make alternative arrangements for roadside vendors before carrying out such drives,” he added.



