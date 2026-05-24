Life Story of Most Rev. Msgr. Leslie F. Shenoy

Most Rev. Msgr. Leslie F. Shenoy of Urwa, Mangaluru, was widely known as a humble priest, philanthropist, educator, and compassionate servant of humanity whose life reflected generosity, simplicity, and deep Christian faith. He passed away on May 24, 2026, at the age of 79 at Fr. Muller Hospital, Mangaluru.

Early Life and Childhood

Msgr. Leslie Shenoy was born on October 4, 1947, in Urwa, Mangaluru, into a respected and

faith-filled Catholic family. He spent his childhood in his ancestral home known as “Casa de Padre” in Urwa — a house filled with prayer, discipline, hospitality, and Christian values. From a young age, Leslie was known to be gentle, intelligent, prayerful, and compassionate toward the poor and needy. Growing up in coastal Mangaluru, he experienced a simple childhood rooted in family traditions, parish life, Konkani culture, and strong devotion to the Church. Those who knew him in his younger days described him as:

• Quiet and disciplined

• Deeply spiritual

• Hardworking and charitable

• Respectful toward elders

• Always willing to help others

Priestly Calling and Ordination

Following God’s call, Leslie Shenoy entered priestly formation and devoted his life completely to the Church. He was ordained priest on May 14, 1976, at his home parish in Urwa for the

Archdiocese of Calcutta. His priesthood became a journey of sacrifice, missionary zeal, and

service across India and abroad. During his ministry, he served the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), where he gained recognition for his dedication, pastoral care, and leadership.

Service in the United States

In 1979, Msgr. Leslie Shenoy visited the United States for the first time. Later, he ministered in the Diocese of Fresno, serving in several parishes connected with air force bases. Despite

opportunities for a comfortable life abroad, he remained deeply connected to Mangaluru and to the suffering of ordinary people. Even after becoming an American citizen in 1985, his heart always remained with his homeland and its people.

A Life of Extraordinary Generosity

What made Msgr. Leslie Shenoy truly exceptional was his spirit of giving. He believed wealth was a gift from God meant to serve humanity. Throughout his life, he quietly supported poor students, seminarians, medical institutions, priests and religious vocations, elderly people, education projects, housing, and social causes.

Major Contributions

Scholarship Fund

He established the “Msgr. Leslie F. Shenoy Scholarship” through the Catholic Board of Education to help deserving students continue their education.

He Founded a Burs for Seminarians

At Mangalore worth ■1 crore to support and encourage those discerning a priestly vocation.

Senior Citizen Home

On his 78th birthday in 2025, he donated a senior citizen home worth approximately ■1.2 crore in Puttur, built entirely from his own retirement savings.

Helping Families Earn Livelihood

He even donated pickup trucks to deserving families so they could earn a living and support themselves with dignity.

His Personality

People remember Msgr. Leslie Shenoy as:

• Simple despite great wealth

• Deeply prayerful

• Soft-spoken and approachable

• Compassionate toward the poor

• A priest with a fatherly heart

• A man who practiced what he preached

Legacy

Msgr. Leslie Shenoy leaves behind a legacy of charity, a witness of Christian service, educational opportunities for poor students, homes for seminarians and senior citizens, and countless lives touched through kindness and generosity. His life teaches us that true greatness lies not in wealth or status, but in service, sacrifice, and love for humanity.

Suggested Funeral Tribute Ending

“Today we bid farewell not only to a priest, but to a shepherd with a compassionate heart, a benefactor of the poor, and a humble servant of God. Msgr. Leslie Shenoy lived a life of prayer, generosity, and unconditional love. His hands blessed many, his heart comforted many, and his kindness transformed many lives. Though he has departed from this earthly life, his legacy will continue to live in every student educated, every elder cared for, every priest formed, and every soul inspired by his example. May the good Lord whom he served faithfully welcome him into eternal peace.”