Maharashtra: Four drown at Gangapur dam; three cousins and young woman among victims

Nashik: Four people — three minor cousins and a young woman — lost their lives in a tragic drowning incident at the Gangapur Dam area in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The accident has cast a pall of gloom over Savargaon village and nearby areas.

According to information provided by the Disaster Management Department, the deceased have been identified as Ganesh Gotarne (16), Sahil Gotarne (16), and Nikhil Gotarne (16), all residents of Savargaon in Nashik district, along with Mayuri Jadhav (21), a resident of Talegaon Anjaneri.

Reports suggest that the Gotarne family had hosted relatives on Thursday for the traditional ‘Dhondya-che Jevan’, a customary community feast. Following lunch, Mayuri Jadhav expressed a desire to visit the spillway area of Gangapur Dam. She later headed to the dam with five other family members and relatives.

After reaching the site, the group entered the water and began enjoying themselves. Although the water initially appeared only waist-deep, they were reportedly unaware of the sudden changes in depth and the presence of deep pits beneath the surface. As they were enjoying themselves, one of the youths accidentally ventured into a deeper section and began struggling.

As others attempted to rescue him, they too got caught in the strong currents and deeper waters. In the ensuing chaos, one of the older boys managed to pull a young woman to safety. However, three teenagers and Mayuri Jadhav were swept under and drowned.

Following the incident, a youth who escaped from the water rushed back to the village and alerted residents. Local youths immediately reached the spot and began rescue efforts. Even before official rescue teams arrived, villagers launched a search operation using boats and other available resources. Their efforts eventually led to the recovery of all four bodies. The injured young woman who was rescued was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As news of the tragedy spread, hundreds of residents from Savargaon and neighbouring villages gathered near the dam. Later in the evening, the bodies of the deceased were sent to the District Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Gangapur Dam is a popular tourist destination, reportedly attracting between 8,000 and 10,000 visitors every day. A boat club operates in the area, and safety measures are in place. The site is especially frequented by young visitors from Nashik and surrounding regions.