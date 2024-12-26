Man Accused of ₹2.11 Crore Bank Fraud

Mangaluru: A resident of Mangaluru, Abubakkar Siddiq, has been accused of cheating the Samaja Seva Sahakari Bank of Rs 2.11 crore. Siddiq allegedly obtained the loan by mortgaging 500 fake gold bangles and is currently absconding.

According to the police, Siddiq availed the loan of Rs 2,11,89,800 by pledging the counterfeit jewelry. A case has been registered against Siddiq, the bank’s administrative board, and its employees at the CEN Police Station in Mangaluru.