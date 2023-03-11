Man stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Tushar, a resident of Trilokpuri area.

According to the police, an information of a stabbing incident was received from the LBS Hospital at the Kalyanpuri police station on Saturday afternoon following which an investigating officer was deputed for further inquiry.

“The IO collected the medico-legal case report of Tushar from the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a senior police officer.

“On further inquiry, it was found that the deceased was stabbed multiple times by a man in front of a house in Trilokpuri,” the officer said.

The police are scanning CCTV footages from the area to identify the accused and to ascertain the crime sequence.

