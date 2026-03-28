Mangaluru: Health-Enhancing Yoga Camp Concludes at Sri Ramakrishna Math

Mangaluru: A comprehensive yoga camp, spanning a fortnight and dedicated to exploring yoga as a holistic health practice, concluded at the Sri Ramakrishna Math near Mangaladevi in Mangaluru. The camp, held throughout March 2026, was conducted under the guidance of the esteemed yoga exponent, Gopalakrishna Delampady.

Mr. Delampady articulated the camp’s central theme, emphasizing that yoga represents a complete lifestyle choice that fosters a harmonious balance between the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of human existence. He asserted that consistently and dedicatedly practicing yoga techniques significantly contributes to stress reduction and overall health improvement.

In his discourses, Mr. Delampady further highlighted yoga’s multifaceted benefits, underscoring its crucial role in strengthening the body’s natural defenses, mitigating both physical and mental stress, and aiding in effective weight management. He emphasized that the practice cultivates an overarching sense of well-being, leading to a healthier and more balanced life. He noted that the synergistic integration of asanas (yoga postures), pranayama (controlled breathing techniques), and meditation empowers individuals to actively cultivate and sustain a healthier existence.

Suma and Chandrahass Bal, both dedicated disciples of Gopalakrishna Delampady, played an integral role in successfully executing the yoga sessions. Their assistance was invaluable in ensuring the seamless and effective delivery of the camp’s curriculum, enhancing the learning experience for all participants.

The valedictory function served as a platform for participants to formally express their gratitude and appreciation to Gopalakrishna Delampady. Through a formal felicitation, they acknowledged his expert guidance, dedicated training, and the profound impact he had on their understanding and practice of yoga. The event marked a successful culmination of the health-enhancing yoga camp, with participants demonstrating a renewed commitment to integrating the principles and practices of yoga into their daily routines, fostering sustained well-being and a healthier lifestyle.