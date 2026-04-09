Mangaluru Police Issue Red Corner Notice for Accused in Attempted Murder Case

Mangaluru: Authorities have issued a Red Corner Notice against Sameer. Sameer is an accused individual currently evading capture abroad. The notice is in connection with the attempted murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aitappa. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy made the announcement. This underscores the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating the case.

Sameer allegedly has a substantial criminal history. Commissioner Reddy states that he faces a total of 14 criminal cases. The charges include allegations of gang rape, which further compound the gravity of the situation. The Mangaluru City Police have formally requested the public’s help in locating Sameer. They urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and share it with authorities.

This is not the first Red Corner Notice issued in connection with this case. Police officials confirmed that a similar notice had previously been issued against another accused, Safwan. Law enforcement agencies are pursuing legal avenues to ensure Safwan is brought to justice.

The investigation into the attempted murder of ASI Aitappa remains active. Police officials have reaffirmed their dedication to pursuing all leads and employing all available resources to apprehend Sameer and Safwan, ensuring they face the full consequences of their alleged actions under the law. The issuance of the Red Corner Notice signifies a coordinated effort to extend the investigation beyond national borders, leveraging international cooperation to locate and extradite the accused individuals.