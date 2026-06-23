Mangaluru to Welcome Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan for a Landmark Event Hosted by Rohan Corporation

Mangaluru: Rohan Corporation, one of Coastal Karnataka’s most respected and trusted real estate developers, has announced that Bollywood superstar and global entertainment icon Shah Rukh Khan will visit Mangaluru on June 25, 2026, as the special guest at an exclusive event titled “An Evening with Shah Rukh Khan.”

The much-anticipated event will be held at Adyar Garden, Mangaluru, with entry commencing from 4:00 PM onwards. Bringing together an influential gathering of business leaders, industry stalwarts, dignitaries, invited guests, and registered members of the public, the evening is poised to be among the most significant corporate and entertainment events ever hosted in the region.

Announcing the visit, Dr. Rohan Monteiro, Founder and Managing Director of Rohan Corporation, said the moment marks a defining milestone for the organization. “We are delighted to welcome Shah Rukh Khan to Mangaluru for this special evening. This is a moment of immense pride for Rohan Corporation, and we look forward to hosting a truly memorable experience for our guests and attendees,” he said.

Dion Monteiro, Director of Rohan Corporation, underscored the scale of the event and the level of execution it demands. “This will be one of the most prominent corporate events ever hosted in Mangaluru. The occasion marks a landmark moment for our organization and for the city, bringing together distinguished guests for an evening of exceptional significance. We seek the cooperation of all concerned departments and the public in making the event a safe and memorable success,” he said.

Rohan Corporation has confirmed that prior registration is mandatory for all attendees. Entry will be permitted only upon presentation of a valid registered pass issued by the organizers.

The announcement of Shah Rukh Khan’s visit has generated tremendous excitement across the region and beyond, with the event expected to attract widespread attention from fans, business leaders, and the public alike. The evening is poised to become a landmark occasion in Mangaluru’s event landscape, further reinforcing the city’s growing stature as a destination capable of hosting events of national prominence and significance.

About Rohan Corporation

Rohan Corporation is one of Coastal Karnataka’s leading real estate development companies, renowned for delivering landmark residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. Built on a foundation of trust, quality, innovation, and customer-centricity, the company has played a significant role in shaping the region’s evolving urban landscape while consistently setting new benchmarks in excellence.

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