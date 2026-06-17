MP: 4-year-old girl killed, family members injured in Shivpuri house blast

Bhopal: A four-year-old girl died and four members of her family were seriously injured after an explosion and fire inside a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place during the morning hours in Gudar village under the Khaniyadhana police station limits when the family was preparing breakfast.

The blast caused part of the house to collapse, trapping the occupants under debris and triggering a fire that spread rapidly through the structure.

The deceased was identified as Janvi Prajapati (4).

The injured include her mother, Roshni Prajapati (27), father Pran Singh Prajapati (30), younger brother Shiv Prajapati (2), and Ankesh (10).

All the injured were first taken to Shivpuri Medical College. Due to the serious nature of their injuries, they were later referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

According to police, the explosion led to the collapse of the roof and walls of the house.

Fire brigade teams reached the spot and brought the blaze under control after a prolonged operation.

Rescue teams then removed the debris using a JCB machine and recovered the child’s body from under the rubble.

“Preliminary information suggests a fire followed by an explosion inside the house. The actual cause will be confirmed after a detailed inquiry,” a police official said.

Investigators are examining whether the blast was caused by an LPG cylinder leak or by other flammable materials stored inside the house.

Forensic teams are expected to examine the site and collect evidence.

The sudden explosion created panic in Gudar village.

Neighbours said the family was engaged in routine household work when the blast occurred.

The house suffered extensive damage due to the impact of the explosion and the fire that followed.

Local authorities have assured that all necessary medical assistance will be provided to the injured.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact sequence of events and the cause of the incident.

Further details are awaited.