MP: BJP moves EC against Jitu Patwari over Datia remarks

Datia: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday approached the Election Commission (EC) against Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari over his remarks during campaigning for the Datia Assembly bypoll, seeking action against him and a ban on his campaign in the constituency.

The complaint relates to Patwari’s allegations that the BJP had brought Rs 50 crore to Datia to influence voters, planned to distribute Rs 5,000 per vote and was preparing to capture polling booths with the help of the police and administration.

Addressing a public meeting in Datia, Patwari alleged that the BJP had brought Rs 50 crore into the constituency to buy votes and planned to distribute Rs 5,000 for every vote. He told people that if they received less than that amount, they should understand that someone had pocketed the remaining money.

Patwari also alleged that the BJP was planning to capture polling booths with the help of the police and administration. He claimed that police officials were being transferred overnight and alleged that the ruling party no longer trusted even its senior leaders, including former minister Narottam Mishra. He urged Congress workers and voters to remain vigilant during polling.

In its complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, the BJP termed Patwari’s allegations “false, baseless and misleading” and said they were intended to mislead voters and create distrust against the government and its institutions.

“Such false and unsubstantiated allegations are intended to influence voters and affect the electoral atmosphere during the Model Code of Conduct period. Appropriate action should be taken to ensure free and fair elections,” the BJP said in its complaint.

The BJP urged the Election Commission to immediately inquire into the matter and prohibit Patwari from entering the Datia Assembly constituency or campaigning there for the remaining period of the bypoll.

The Datia Assembly bypoll was necessitated following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti after he was convicted under charges of financial irregularities. Polling is scheduled for July 30 and counting of votes will take place on August 3.

The BJP has fielded debutant Ashutosh Shukla against the Congress’ two-time former MLA Ghanshyam Singh.