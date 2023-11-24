MRPL Condols the Brave Sacrifice of Capt M V Pranjal

Mangaluru: We extoll the brave sacrifice of our Martyr, Capt M V Pranjal, who gave away his life serving the nation. The event profoundly saddens us, the MRPL family, as Capt Pranjal was our own. He was the only child of our ex-MD, M Venkatesh and Anuradha Venkatesh.

His father served this institution for nearly three decades, and during the final phase of his association with us, he was our Managing Director. Capt Pranjal was part of our family as he lived a significant part of his childhood and youth with his parents in MRPL colony, studied in MRPL school and was known to all of us.

His father was a man who valued the service of the nation as his prime duty. His mother inspired us through her noble and virtuous deeds and her service in social and literary spheres. Pranjal was a happy child to them.

Capt Pranjal was born and raised in an atmosphere of patriotism and chose service to the nation as his occupation. A corporate career would have been a cakewalk to him due to his exposure, but he chose his heart over his mind, and today, he has given the ultimate sacrifice that any individual can for his nation. His parents always stood by him, proud of his choices and accomplishments.

He was happily married to Aditi.

At this hour of grief, the MRPL family stands by his family and sincerely prays to the almighty to bestow strength and courage to his bereaving family to bear this loss. His sacrifice shall eternally be etched in our hearts and shall be the torch that shows us the path to serve the nation.

(Inputs from MRPL’s Delhi Public School, where he studied, are included on request from our media associates).

Inputs about Capt MV Pranjal from DPS, MRPL

Soft-spoken, sensitive, mature, and loaded with values.

Human being par excellence, I think his stature is far more than our imagination.

A studious, hard-working and involved student, the teacher, perfect student.

Cheerful, friendly, and empathetic to his classmates & schoolmates.

A proud cub, a wonderful scout and finally achieved the honour as a Rashtrapati Scout. The school is proud of him. He has motivated his junior scout even as an alumnus by contributing to mentoring the junior scouts.

He was excellent in Hands-on activities in the Science Classes thus qualified in the CBSE Regional level Science Exhibition & participated actively with his teammates at the national level as well.

He was tall physically and in his values he was beyond that.

We had the honour of having him to be the Chief Guest during the School celebration. He addressed the students and shared the best experiences & practices any student should follow.

After he did his engineering & cracked the NDA and joined the Indian Army he would always say yes, always visit school with his classmates to meet all the teachers, admin staff all the housekeeping staff with his cheerful smile.

He was one with all that’s what we learn through this noble being Capt. Pranjal.

22 November is the darkest day for our school.

We have lost our child DPS MRPL grieves, this our school’s greatest loss. We salute Capt. Pranjal for his bravery and supreme sacrifice.



