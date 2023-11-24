Class 11 girl sexually harassed by principal in B’luru college



Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a Pre-University College Principal sexually harassed a Class 11 girl student in his chamber, said officials on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in a reputed college here. The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the Vyalikaval police station on the same day.

The police have begun the investigation and issued notice to the accused. The case has been filed under the provision of IPC section 354 (A) and POCSO Act.

According to the complaint, the 40-year-old accused principal had called the 16-year-old victim to his chamber to discuss her internal marks during which he sexually assaulted her.

The complaint mentions that the victim had scored less in internal assessment. The accused in his chamber had told the girl that giving marks in internal assessment was in his hands and started to touch her inappropriately.

The victim resisted him and rushed out of his chamber. She then informed her parents who lodged the complaint.

Further investigation was on, said officials.



