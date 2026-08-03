My acquittal proves Olympians can lie, says ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

New Delhi: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said that the court verdict in the wrestlers’ sexual harassment case was a “victory of the junior players” and proves that “Olympians can lie for their own interests”.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts, earlier in the day, acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP leader, and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment and intimidation case lodged by several women wrestlers, holding that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, “This is not my victory. This is the victory of junior players. The junior players have won. And this case has proved that even Olympians and Olympic medal winners can lie for their own interests. This allegation was made against me for fighting for the rights of players and junior players. This is not my victory; it is the victory of my supporters who had faith in me and the victory of those players.”

When asked about his previous statements on Opposition leaders, the BJP leader said, “I am not taking anyone’s name now…Except for one or two parties in the country, who were not demanding my hanging? How many people wanted to burn me alive? Everyone knows that.”

Earlier in the day, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that the verdict announcement was a “moment of happiness” for him and his supporters. He said that even if the court had found him guilty, he would have accepted it.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Singh said, “Today, the court has honourably acquitted me.”

When asked about his earlier statements alleging the case to be a political conspiracy, Singh said, “I don’t want to say anything on this right now. I will only say that the court has honourably acquitted me. I had said on that day that I would hang myself if proven guilty, but that situation did not arise.”

“It’s a moment for happiness for my supporters and me,” he added.

The case dates back to January 2023, when wrestlers, including Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, launched a protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

The wrestlers demanded his resignation as WFI chief and sought the dissolution of the federation.

Following a complaint to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha, an inquiry committee comprising eminent sportspersons, including Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, was constituted. However, the WFI denied all allegations against its then president and coaches.

The Union Sports Ministry subsequently suspended the functioning of the WFI and sidelined then assistant secretary Vinod Tomar amid the controversy.

With Monday’s verdict, the trial arising out of the complaints filed by the women wrestlers has concluded with the acquittal of both Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

Advocates Rajiv Mohan, Rishabh Bhati and Rehan Khan appeared on behalf of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar before the trial court.