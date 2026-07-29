National security voices being silenced, claims K’taka BJP on FIR against doc after plaint by alleged illegal immigrants

Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday strongly condemned the registration of an FIR against Bengaluru-based doctor T. Nagendra, who had raised concerns over alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and who had been accused of assault by them.

It can be noted that the High Court came down heavily on the Bellandur and Varthur police of Bengaluru city for allegedly registering an FIR against Nagendra without conducting even a preliminary enquiry into a complaint filed by alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Nagendra had reportedly provided information to the police regarding the presence of suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the area. Subsequently, the alleged migrants filed a complaint accusing him of assault.

Vijayendra accused the state government of allegedly targeting individuals speaking on issues related to national security.

Addressing mediapersons in Shivamogga, Vijayendra questioned the government’s motives and alleged that taking action against a person who had raised his voice on a matter concerning national security reflected a “traitorous mindset.”

Vijayendra further accused the state government of indulging in minority appeasement and attempting to suppress activists and social workers who speak out on public issues.

Vijayendra said the state government had stooped to a new low by filing a case against Nagendra and asked whom the government was trying to appease through such actions.

Challenging the FIR registered against him, Dr Nagendra approached the Karnataka High Court seeking its quashing. The petition came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna.

Expressing strong displeasure over the conduct of the police, the High Court questioned how an FIR could have been registered solely based on a complaint lodged by individuals who, in their own complaint, had stated that they had been residing in the city with their families for the past four years.

The court observed that the police had failed to verify the complainants’ status before initiating criminal proceedings against Nagendra. It remarked that if illegal immigrants are extended such support, they would “multiply like mushrooms,” and questioned the functioning of the police department.

Turning to the NEET examination controversy, Vijayendra said statements made by BJP leader C.T. Ravi should be understood in the proper context.

It may be noted that Ravi, while speaking about the protests over the NEET issue, stated that “Mullas” were participating in the agitation. He further remarked that even if their chests were cut open, they would not know a single alphabet, and questioned what connection they had to the issue.

Vijayendra alleged that Home Minister Priyank Kharge had forgotten his responsibilities and was placing greater emphasis on political statements rather than maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety in the state.

“Instead of threatening BJP leaders, the government should focus on the real issues affecting the people of Karnataka,” he claimed.