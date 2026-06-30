Navies of India, Singapore discuss maritime surveillance capabilities and operational procedures

Singapore: Indian and Singapore Navy on Tuesday came together for Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) on Maritime Patrol Aircraft Operations, during the visit of Indian Navy’s P-8I (Poseidon-8 India) aircraft to Paya Lebar Airbase in Singapore.

“Strengthening India-Singapore Defence Cooperation. Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy teams came together for Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) on Maritime Patrol Aircraft Operations during the visit by the Indian Navy’s P8I at Paya Lebar Airbase in Singapore,” the High Commission of India in Singapore wrote on X.

“The SMEE witnessed in-depth exchanges on maritime surveillance capabilities, operational procedures, training and best practices, reflecting a strong and enduring defence partnership,” it added.

Last week, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani, discussing defence cooperation between the armed forces of the two nations through exercises, exchanges and established dialogues.

During the meeting, Simon Wong had congratulated General Subramani on his appointment as India’s CDS.

“Had an introductory call today on Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, General NS Raja Subramani. Congratulated him on his recent appointment and reflected on the breadth of long-running defence cooperation between the armed forces of both countries through major exercises, exchanges, and established dialogues. Also shared views on furthering this strong partnership under General Subramani’s leadership. – HC Wong,” Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, posted on X.

Last month, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Permanent Secretary (Defence) Joseph Leong co-chaired the 16th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue in Singapore. Both Secretaries reviewed the progress of ongoing defence engagements and held wide-ranging discussions on key areas of defence cooperation, military engagements, defence industry collaboration, capacity building and regional security issues.

They also explored new avenues for further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including collaboration between the industries.