NCC Cyclothon 2026 commemorates 79 years of Independence

New Delhi: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) organised Cyclothon 2026 on Sunday in Delhi to commemorate 79 years of India’s Independence and inspire the youth to embrace fitness, environmental responsibility and sustainable living, an official said.

The Cyclothon was flagged off by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, in the presence of Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, boxer M.C. Mary Kom and renowned tennis player Leander Paes.

The event aimed to reinforce the core values of patriotism, discipline, unity, and national service that form the foundation of the NCC, a statement issued by the Defence Ministry said.

NCC Director General, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, led the group of 79 NCC cadets in a symbolic 79 km ride to mark 79 years of India’s Independence.

The event commenced from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and concluded at the same venue after successfully covering the designated route through prominent landmarks of the national capital, the statement said.

Organised under the theme “Clean India, Green India, Fit India,” the Cyclothon reaffirmed NCC’s commitment to national missions such as TB Mukt Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Har Ghar Tiranga.

The event encouraged participants and the public to adopt cycling as an eco-friendly and sustainable mode of transport while promoting environmental conservation, reducing carbon emissions, and embracing healthy lifestyles, the statement added.

Apart from being a sporting event, NCC Cyclothon 2026 served as a platform to create awareness about physical fitness, environmental stewardship, road safety, and responsible citizenship.

The initiative inspired the youth to become ambassadors of positive social change by embracing discipline, teamwork, resilience, and community service, thereby contributing to the vision of a stronger, healthier, and greener India, the statement said.

Established in 1948 with an initial strength of 20,000 cadets, NCC has grown into the world’s largest uniformed youth organisation with more than 20 lakh cadets.

The organisation has witnessed an increase of six lakh cadets between 2014 and 2025 and is currently present in more than 750 districts across the country.