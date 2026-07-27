NDA ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting to firm up Parliament strategy tomorrow

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting “Mangal Milan” will be held on July 28 in the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building (PLB), a BJP leader said.

A note, circulated among all NDA members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by the office of Bharatiya Janata Party in Parliament, said, “All Hon’ble NDA Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the programme and be present at the venue well in time.”

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, said the Office Secretary of the BJP in Parliament.

The discussion among NDA members has been called at a time when the Centre is looking to push the anti-cheating law and the Opposition is gearing up to corner the government over alleged ‘police brutality’ against protesting students at Jantar Mantar.

“Mangal Milan” meeting is virtually the rebranded weekly NDA parliamentary party strategy session held to foster constructive debate and seamless alliance alignment.

Apart from chalking out daily floor management and cross-party consensus during Parliament sessions, the “Mangal Milan” meeting also serves as a medium to promote coordination with NDA constituents.

The meeting promotes the participation of NDA MPs in debates and the distribution of speaking roles among key allies,, including the Shiv Sena, LJP, TDP, JDU, and other regional parties.

The Centre plans to introduce five new bills during the monsoon session of Parliament, including proposals related to income tax and MSME reforms, an increase in the strength of Supreme Court judges and changes in the birth registration laws.

Among the new legislations to be taken up during the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha that kicked off on July 20, the government is expected to introduce the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, both of which seek to replace ordinances. It will also table the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.