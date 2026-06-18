NEET aspirant dies after falling from 6th floor in Ahmedabad; police probe underway

Ahmedabad: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant died after falling from the sixth floor of a residential apartment building in Ahmedabad’s New Ranip area, just three days before the nationwide NEET-UG retest scheduled for June 21.

According to Sabarmati Police, the teenager, a student preparing for the medical entrance examination, fell from the balcony area of a flat in Aristo Anandam Apartments.

Police received information about the incident at around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday and reached the scene to begin an investigation.

An accidental death case has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita pending further inquiry.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an inquiry was conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Sabarmati Police Inspector Yuvrajsinh Vaghela said the incident occurred during the night.

“The incident occurred around 2-3 a.m. We received the information around 4.30 a.m. No suicide note has been recovered as of now. The cause cannot be ascertained at present, including whether the student was under stress. Investigation is going on,” he told IANS.

Police said they are examining the circumstances surrounding the death and are speaking with family members, friends and others known to the student.

No official conclusion has been drawn regarding the reason behind the incident.

The death comes days before the rescheduled National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), one of India’s largest competitive examinations for admission to medical courses.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the retest after cancelling the original NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities.

The re-examination was approved by the Central government after concerns were raised about the integrity of the test process.

More than 22 lakh candidates were affected by the cancellation, which triggered widespread uncertainty among students and parents across the country.

The NTA has said additional security measures have been introduced for the retest, while the Supreme Court has been informed that strengthened safeguards are in place to protect the integrity of the examination.

In recent days, authorities have intensified preparations for the June 21 examination.

The Indian Air Force has assisted in transporting question papers to multiple locations across the country. The NTA has launched training programmes for examination staff and issued advisories warning students against misinformation and fake paper leak claims circulating online.

Police have not linked the student’s death to the examination, and investigators said the cause of the incident remains under investigation.