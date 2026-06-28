Nitin Nabin, Harsh Malhotra join Delhi BJP workers in tuning into ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 8,367 booths

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin and Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra on Sunday led party workers in tuning into the 135th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme at 8,367 booths across the city.

Malhotra said that while PM Modi captivated the countrymen with an informative discussion on India’s development, family security, sharing personal happiness with society, and traditions of the Eastern and North-Eastern regions, Nitin Nabin set an example of BJP as one family by inviting party office bearers and employees to his residence to listen to “Mann Ki Baat”.

Malhotra said that the remarkable information shared by PM Modi about the Baby Football League being organised for girls aged 5 to 11 years in Nagaland has surprised and inspired the entire nation.

On this occasion, BJP National Joint Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash, National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Media Head and MP Anil Baluni, and Co-Media Head Sanjay Mayukh were also present and listened to the programme.

BJP National General Secretary and MP Tarun Chugh listened to the Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme along with East Patel Nagar Temple Sabha office bearers, local RWAs, and BJP workers.

On this occasion, Delhi Pradesh General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, Pradesh Minister and MP Bansuri Swaraj, Pradesh Vice President Vinay Rawat, Karol Bagh District President Virendra Babbar, Pradesh Spokesperson Yasir Jilani and others were present.

Delhi BJP Organisation General Secretary Pawan Rana listened to the “Mann Ki Baat” programme with BJP workers in the Delhi Cantonment area.

MP Manoj Tiwari listened to Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme along with Naveen Shahdara district workers, MLA Jitendra Mahajan, and District President Master Vinod.

Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri listened to the radio show along with dignitaries present at a programme organised in south Delhi.

Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia listened to the “Mann Ki Baat” programme with MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan, local RWA office bearers, and BJP workers at Rohini Sector-3.

Former Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva listened to the “Mann Ki Baat” programme at Agrasen Park, Kashmere Gate, along with Chandni Chowk BJP President Arvind Garg, Municipal Councillor Suman Kumar Gupta, and workers of Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency.

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay listened to the “Mann Ki Baat” programme with workers at Booth No. 59 of Hauz Khas Mandal.

Delhi BJP “Mann Ki Baat” programme coordinator Rajan Tiwari listened to the programme with local citizens in New Rajendra Nagar.