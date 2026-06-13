‘Not justified’: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Rubio, lodges protest over killing of 3 Indian sailors in US Naval attack

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar spoke to the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and lodged a strong diplomatic protest with the United States after the latter’s Navy strike on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian seafarers.

The EAM while speaking to his US counterpart Rubio on Friday evening also added that “such lethal actions against commercial shipping are ‘not justified'”.

In a post on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, “Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified.”

Earlier on Friday, the US’ Charge d’Affaires (CDA), Jason Meeks, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A strong protest was lodged with US’ CDA regarding the continuing attacks by United States’ naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives, the MEA said in a statement.

The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping, adding that “such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time”.

The US’ CDA was requested to convey India’s strong concerns to his authorities and to ensure that US forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to prevent the loss of civilian life, the MEA added in the statement

The diplomatic intervention comes after Indian authorities confirmed that three crew members initially reported missing following the US military strike have been found dead.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello had a crew of 28 people when it was attacked. The crew included 24 Indian nationals and four foreign nationals — two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian and one Russian. Twenty-one Indian sailors were rescued after the incident, while efforts to locate the missing crew members continued until their deaths were confirmed.

The US military acknowledged carrying out the strike on the vessel. According to US Central Command, American forces targeted the tanker after it allegedly failed to comply with instructions from US naval personnel and was attempting to transport oil from Iran in violation of an ongoing American blockade.

In a statement, CENTCOM said one of its aircraft fired on the vessel in the Gulf of Oman, disabling it after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces.

The strike occurred amid heightened tensions in the region, where competing maritime restrictions imposed during the ongoing West Asia conflict have severely disrupted commercial shipping.

India has strongly criticised the attack, emphasising that the vessel was carrying a large number of Indian nationals and was engaged in commercial activity.

The MEA said attacks on merchant shipping in the region are “deeply concerning” and “linked to the broader conflict in the Middle East”.

“Attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation,” the MEA added.