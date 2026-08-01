‘Others have mothers too’: Raj Thackeray urges PM Modi to rein in BJP’s troll culture

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said that while the abusive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Jantar Mantar protest was unacceptable, the Prime Minister should also advise leaders and supporters of his own party to refrain from using similar rhetoric.

Addressing the 20th anniversary programme of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) in Mumbai, Thackeray said he fully agreed that no individual should be subjected to objectionable language, but argued that the same standards must apply across the political spectrum.

“The language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest at Jantar Mantar was inappropriate. We agree with that. I 100 per cent agree that such low-level language should not be used against anyone. I only want to tell the Prime Minister — please convey this to the people in your party as well,” he said.

The response follows a video shared by Prime Minister Modi on Instagram on Friday night, in which he raised objections to the offensive language used against him and his mother at Jantar Mantar. In the video, PM Modi stated that he forgives the youths involved and appealed that no legal action be taken against them.

Critiquing the political culture over the past decade, the MNS chief accused the BJP of fostering aggressive online trolling. “Look at the language your team of trolls uses against everyone from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi to us. Many artists in Maharashtra are afraid to speak up. Teams have been set up in every state — tell them too not to abuse people,” Thackeray said.

He further added, “This culture of trolling started over the last 12 years. What you reaped is what you sowed. PM Modi said he and his mother were abused, which is indeed wrong. But my request to the Prime Minister is — others have mothers too. You must instruct your party leaders to maintain limits. You say you forgave the youths at Jantar Mantar, but who will apologize for what your people have been doing for the last 12 years?”

Shifting focus to youth affairs, Thackeray urged his student wing to adapt to changing times and understand the aspirations of the current generation. “When I was a student, the issues were different. Today’s subjects and today’s youth are different. We have seen the era transition from Telegram to Instagram. We need to understand what this Gen Z generation wants. Gen Z exists in rural Maharashtra as well. Understanding their expectations is essential, and the MNS student wing must explore this,” he stated.

Thackeray also took a swipe at Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil over his recent statements regarding an investigation into stone-pelting incidents in Delhi.

Mocking the Minister, Thackeray remarked, “Our parents used to tell us in childhood to apply oil to the head before sleeping to sharpen the intellect. One person massaged oil into his hair all his life, yet no intelligence came of it.”

“Does the state’s Education and Technology Minister even understand what he is saying? Where is the world heading, and what are we talking about? The Education Minister of Maharashtra wants to link fingerprints on stones to Aadhaar. I want to see the fingerprints on Chandrakant Patil’s brain,” Thackeray quipped.

He further added, “Kolhapur sent him to Pune so he might gain wisdom, but nothing happened here either. With an Education Minister like this, won’t Gen Z lose their temper?