PG hostel owner beaten with cricket bat dies in Bengaluru; 2 college students arrested

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old Paying Guest (PG) hostel owner died after being allegedly beaten with a cricket bat after he objected to two youths allegedly consuming liquor in front of his establishment in east Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The enraged PG owner brought a bat to hit the two students but they snatched it from him and beat him instead.

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station and occurred at around 6 P.M. to 6.30 P.M. near Lakshmi Narasimha PG on Kasturinagar Main Road in the OMBR Layout area.

The deceased has been identified as Madhav Matle (37), the owner of the PG hostel. The accused, identified as Rakesh (21), a final-year B.Com student, and Don Brite (20), a first-year BBA student, have been arrested.

Rakesh is a resident of Kammanahalli and Don Brite is a resident of Jeevanahalli in Bengaluru.

According to official statement by police, the incident stemmed from an altercation between the victim and the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest that the youths were washing their feet using tap water inside the premises when Madhav objected to their actions.

An argument subsequently broke out between the parties. Police said the situation escalated during the confrontation, and a cricket bat became involved in the altercation. The victim Madhav angrily brought the cricket bat from the PG hostel to hit the two students. The accused allegedly snatched the bat and assaulted him, causing severe injuries.

The victim was rushed for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said the assault followed the victim’s objections to the conduct of the accused in front of the hostel. Following the incident, a case was registered and both accused were taken into custody.

Senior police officers visited the spot and initiated an investigation. Authorities are examining witness statements and other evidence to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the murder.

Further investigation is underway in the case.