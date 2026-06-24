Philanthropist Leo Rodrigues Donates Vehicle to St Zuze Vaz Home for Retired Priests

Mangaluru: In a generous gesture to support the welfare of senior clergy, prominent Abu Dhabi-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Mr. Leo Rodrigues, along with his wife, Mrs. Laveena Rodrigues, has donated a new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to St. Zuze Vaz Home, a dedicated residence for retired priests of the Diocese of Mangalore.

Mr. Leo Rodrigues is well-known for his community leadership and charitable initiatives, and he currently serves as the President of the Konkani Cultural Organisation (KCO) in Abu Dhabi.

The official handover and blessing of the vehicle took place at the Bishop’s House in Kodialbail. Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, presided over the ceremony, blessing the vehicle and extending his profound gratitude to the Rodrigues family for their benevolence.

The newly donated vehicle will facilitate travel, medical appointments, and other logistical needs of the senior, retired priests residing at St. Zuze Vaz Home, ensuring their safe and comfortable mobility.

Key diocesan officials were present to witness the handover. The gathering included Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese; Very Rev. Dr. Victor George D’Souza, Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Maxim Rosario, Diocesan Estate Officer; Rev. Fr. Edwin Vincent Correa, Financial Administrator of the Diocese; Rev. Fr. Alwyn Richard D’Souza, Guardian of St. Zuze Vaz Home; Rev. Fr. Rupesh Madtha, Diocesan PRO; Rev. Fr. Ivan D’Souza, Secretary to the Bishop, and Fr. Pradeep Clarence Rodrigues, Asst Estate Manager.

The Diocese of Mangalore expressed its deep appreciation to Mr. and Mrs. Rodrigues for their continued generosity and steadfast support for the church and the broader community.