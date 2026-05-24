Police Constable Assaulted during Night Rounds at Kodikal

Mangaluru: A police constable on night patrol duty was allegedly assaulted by a two-wheeler pillion rider at Kodikal in Urwa during the early hours of May 24. This incident has raised concerns over attacks on police personnel performing routine law enforcement duties.

According to police sources, the incident occurred near the Narayana Guru Cooperative Society at Kodikal, where the constable was conducting night rounds as part of regular patrol operations. During the patrol, the constable noticed a two-wheeler moving suspiciously and signalled the rider to stop for inspection.

However, instead of complying with the instructions, the rider allegedly sped away from the spot in a rash and reckless manner along with the pillion rider, evading the police check.

Police said that after some time, the same two-wheeler reportedly returned to the area. The pillion rider then allegedly confronted and assaulted the constable before the duo fled the scene once again.

The constable sustained minor injuries in the attack.

A case has been registered at Urwa Police Station, and police have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway.