Police in J&K’s Ramban attach properties of four Pakistan/PoK settled terrorists

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday that they have attached properties of four terrorists who are settled in Pakistan/Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in Ramban district under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A police statement said that the action was taken in compliance with “PHQ Order No. 1874 of 2026, conveyed vide Endorsement No. Legal/Seiz-27/III/25/6305-09 dated June 24, 2026, under Section 25 of the UAPA”.

The four terrorists have been identified as Abdul Rashid, Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Latief Naik and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The attached properties include 11 marlas of inherited land under Khewat No. 22, valued at approximately Rs 9.25 lakh, belonging to Abdul Rashid alias Bashir, son of Late Abdul Aziz Chopan, a resident of Zinhal, Banihal.

Police also attached 10 kanals of land under Khewat No. 89, having cultivation rights only and valued at approximately Rs 60 lakh, belonging to Ghulam Rasool alias Badshah, son of Late Mohammad Bahru, a resident of Kundan Khari.

Another attachment includes three kanals of inherited land under Khewat Nos. 107/108, valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh, belonging to Abdul Latief Naik alias Sajjad, son of Ali Mohammad, a resident of Koot Khari, Banihal.

In addition, two marlas of land under Khewat No. 72, valued at approximately Rs 1.52 lakh, belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Abdul Gani Hajam, a resident of Chareel, Banihal, were also attached.

On the attachment of properties belonging to four Pakistan/PoK-based terrorists, SSP Ramban Arun Gupta said, “Ramban Police have attached 13 kanal and 13 marlas of immovable property belonging to four Pakistani terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Ramban Police remain committed to taking strict action against the terror ecosystem and its supporters.”

Police said the action was taken as part of its sustained efforts to dismantle the support structure of terrorism by denying terrorists and their associates the benefits of illegally held assets. The statement added that such legal measures are aimed at safeguarding public order and reinforcing the rule of law.

In its aggressive operations to dismantle the support system of terrorism in the union territory, security forces have been taking action against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

In addition to this, security forces also target those involved in drug smuggling, hawala money rackets and other financial crimes, as it is believed that the funds generated through these activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.