Police recreate Ketan Agarwal murder scene at Lohagad Fort; fibre dummy thrown into 300-ft gorge

New Delhi: Pune Rural Police on Wednesday recreated the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra as part of their ongoing investigation.

During the exercise, investigators threw a fibre dummy matching the victim’s height and weight into a gorge more than 300 feet deep to reconstruct the sequence of events. Exclusive visuals of the exercise have been accessed by IANS.

On Tuesday, the police conducted a ‘gait analysis’ of the second accused, Chetan Chaudhary.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary are accused of murdering her fiancé, 26-year-old real estate businessman Ketan Agarwal, at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

This procedure aimed to determine exactly how and where Chetan Chaudhary moved on the day of the incident.

The police also recovered the trousers Chetan was wearing on the day the crime occurred.

Meanwhile, a Maharashtra court on Monday granted Pune Rural Police five more days of custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary.

The accused were produced before the Vadgaon Maval court on Monday after the expiry of their initial police remand.

Seeking an extension, investigators informed the court that several crucial aspects of the probe remain incomplete. Police had said they needed to recreate the crime scene with both accused present, trace Chetan’s movements after the incident, examine phone conversations exchanged following the murder, and recover evidence linked to the destruction of Ketan’s passport.

According to investigators, Siya had allegedly torn and burnt the passport after stealing it during a stop at a food mall while the family was travelling to Mumbai airport for a planned pre-wedding trip to Bali.

The Bali visit was cancelled after Ketan discovered his passport was missing at the airport. Police believe the passport was deliberately removed to prevent the couple from travelling together. Earlier, the driver who ferried the group claimed Siya had returned to the parked vehicle alone during the journey, allegedly taking some belongings from inside.

Meanwhile, an old video of Ketan Agarwal dancing with his and his fiancée Siya’s parents at a family function in Pune has also emerged. The video dated May 7, a little over a month before Ketan Agarwal was killed, shows the 26-year-old celebrating and rejoicing with the relatives. The video has been posted on Instagram by singer Reetu Sharma, who performed at the said family function.

Reetu Sharma shared two videos on her Instagram account on Tuesday night. The first video shows Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, and Siya’s parents — Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal — standing close to each other along with other relatives. Ketan’s father sings the famous Bollywood song “Yamma Yamma” along with the singer Sharma.

Everyone sways to the lyrics: “Bas aaj ki raat hai Zindagi. Kal hum kaha tum kahan (Life is all that is tonight. Who knows where we will be tomorrow).”

Seconds later, Ketan is seen dancing with Siya’s father, Pravin, to “Main nikla gaddi leke” from the film ‘Gadar’. They seem happy together.